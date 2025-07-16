MLA Anirudh Reddy and Principal Secretary Yogita Rana Inaugurate AI Computer Lab in Jadcherla

Jadcherla | July 16, 2025: With an aim towards promoting digital education in rural areas, a newly established AI-Computer Training Lab was inaugurated at the Mandal Parishad Primary School in Jadcherla on Wednesday. The event witnessed the presence of Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy and Principal Secretary and Chief Educational Officer Yogita Rana (IAS) as chief guests.

The AI-enabled computer lab is aimed at equipping students with modern technological skills and preparing them for a digital future. Speaking at the event, MLA Anirudh Reddy emphasized the importance of technical education for students in rural areas. “As the world moves swiftly towards digitalization, it is essential for students in our villages to stay ahead by gaining skills in Artificial Intelligence and computing. Every school must become a hub for technological advancement,” he said.

Following the inauguration, the dignitaries visited the Bhavita Resource Center, a special education facility for children with special needs. They interacted with the children and reviewed the infrastructure and services being provided at the center.

Principal Secretary Yogita Rana expressed her appreciation for the initiative and stressed the government’s commitment to improving digital infrastructure in government schools. She encouraged teachers and students to make the best use of the lab facilities for holistic learning.

The event was attended by local officials, educators, and students who welcomed the move as a major boost to rural education in the Jadcherla constituency.