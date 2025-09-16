MLA calls for grand Bathukamma and Dasara festivities

Bhupalpally: MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao and District Collector Rahul Sharma have urged all department heads to organise the Bathukamma and Dussehra festivities in Bhupalpalli district with full splendour, ensuring that the public does not face any inconvenience during the celebrations.

On Monday, they convened a review at the Bhupalpalli Collectorate with district-level officers from all departments to go over the arrangements.

During the meeting, the MLA and Collector recommended that every village and each ward of Bhupalpalli Municipality be adorned with beautifully decorated mandapams illuminated by electric lights to captivate visitors.

They also asked special officers and Panchayat Secretaries to launch targeted drives for identifying and resolving local issues in each village ahead of the festivals.

They emphasized strict maintenance of sanitation throughout the festival period and instructed officers to switch on streetlights in every lane and around key mandapams, following government guidelines and advisories.

Clear directions were given on managing electricity and water supply, sanitation, security, healthcare facilities, and traffic control to ensure the celebrations proceed smoothly and safely.

Recognizing the possibility of scuffles in some areas on Dussehra day, the MLA advised police officials to identify potential hotspots in advance and deploy adequate security arrangements.