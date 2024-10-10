MLA Satyam makes his mark in social service

Karimnagar: MLA M Satyam is serving the people of the constituency who supported him. He has already taken many innovative decisions and has been a role model. He is initiating welfare schemes in the government schools. It was observed that in order to excel, students need to be trained more in innovative education. As part of this, he has come forward to provide morning breakfast and evening snacks.

It is known that the state government has been making proposals to convert schools into semi-residential schools and take initiatives so that students can excel in studies. However, the MLA took the initiative to convert the schools in his constituency into semi-residential schools and decided to provide breakfast and snacks in 20 government schools with more than 200 students in Choppadandi, Gangadhara, Ramadugu, Boinapalli, Mallyala and Kodimyala mandals of the constituency.

MLA Satyam earlier donated Rs 1.50 lakh from his first month’s salary to provide snacks in the evening to encourage SSC students attending the special classes in government schools in Choppadandi constituency in the wake of the 10th annual examinations.

M Satyam, who was an Osmania student JAC leader, took the initiative to provide his mark administration showed the generosity and donated his first month salary to the District Collector for the welfare of the students.

Also, recently on the occasion of his birthday, he called his followers not to give bouquets and shawls but to give note books to the students studying in government schools. He collected them and gave them to the students. Even in the case of nominated posts, he said that he will give key responsibilities to the second-tier leaders who have followed him for the past decade and are associated with the Congress party.

MLA M Sathyam told The Hans India that whatever he did for the people of Choppadandi constituency, who supported him and joined him. He took this decision keeping in mind the future of the youth. He vowed that his service programmes will continue.