MLA Yennam Lays Foundation for Temple Shed and Compound Wall in Motinagar, Urges People’s Cooperation for Mahabubnagar’s Development

Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new temple shed and compound wall at the historic Hanuman Temple in Old Motinagar, a project being taken up with ₹10 lakh MUDA funds.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA said that the government is committed to ensuring all-round development of Mahabubnagar and called upon people to actively cooperate and extend their support in this journey. “Development in the last ten years has been taking place at a pace never seen before. Every citizen should feel a part of this progress,” he emphasized.

Following the foundation ceremony, Srinivas Reddy performed special prayers to the presiding deity at the temple, seeking blessings for the prosperity of the people and the city.

The event was attended by several prominent leaders and public representatives, including MUDA Chairman Laxman Yadav, DCC Chief Secretary Siraj Khadri, CJ Benahar, Town Working President Azmat Ali, former municipal councillors Khaja Pasha, Nagaraju, and other local leaders.

The construction of the temple shed and compound wall is seen as a step towards preserving cultural heritage while also addressing community needs in the rapidly developing urban landscape of Mahabubnagar.