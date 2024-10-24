  • Menu
MLC Jeevan Reddy Writes to Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Over Party's Treatment of Defectors

Highlights

Senior Congress leader and MLC Jeevan Reddy has penned a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, expressing his concerns over the party's special treatment of defectors.

Hyderabad : Senior Congress leader and MLC Jeevan Reddy has penned a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, expressing his concerns over the party's special treatment of defectors. In his letter, Reddy highlighted the recent inclusion of Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who played a key role in Congress MLAs switching loyalties, back into the party fold.

Jeevan Reddy, who has fought against the BRS for ten years, voiced his frustration over recent developments, including the Congress welcoming Jagtial MLA, who allegedly orchestrated the killing of one of his close associates. He mentioned his inability to digest the current political atmosphere within Congress and the mental distress he is experiencing due to these events.

