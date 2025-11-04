Modi, Revanth express grief over Chevella truck-RTC bus smash

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the Chevella accident on Monday. He also wished speedy recovery of those injured in the mishap. The Prime Minister announced an ex gratia from the PMNRF of Rs 2 lakh to the next of the kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Meanwhile, CM A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the devastating road accident. He instructed the officials to take necessary measures to help the affected. Revanth Reddy also instructed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and DGP B Shivadhar Reddy to shift all the injured to Hyderabad for better medical treatment.

Guv expresses deep sorrow

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma expressed deep sorrow over the tragic bus accident. The Governor conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery of the injured.