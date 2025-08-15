Muslim leaders urge govt to release pending scholarships

Hyderabad: In a letter to A. Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister of Telangana, prominent Muslim scholars and community leaders have called for the immediate release of post-matric scholarships for minority students. They have requested that the Chief Minister take serious note of the difficulties faced by students in continuing their higher education and employment and ensure that the scholarships are released as soon as possible.

Prominent religious scholars and community leaders, including Moulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani (AIMPLB), Moulana Shah Jamal ur Rahman Miftahi (Ameer, Millat-e-Islamia), Mufti Sadiq Mohiuddin Faheem Nizami (United Muslim Forum), Mufti GhiyasuddinRahmani (Jamiat ul Ulama), Dr. M. Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar (Jamat-e-Islami Hind), S. Q. Masood (ASEEM) and Mohd Faraz Ahmed (SIO), along with representatives of major Muslim organisations, have jointly signed an open letter addressed to the Chief Minister regarding the non-release of post-matric scholarships under the RTF scheme.

The letter highlights the urgent crisis faced by minority students due to the prolonged delay in scholarship disbursement. The signatories have warned that the delay is pushing thousands of minority students into severe academic and financial distress, forcing many into debt, disrupting their education, and, in some cases, resulting in student dropouts.

The key demands in the letter were: the immediate release of all pending scholarships, the implementation of time-bound and transparent disbursement processes, and the allocation of special emergency funds to clear existing backlogs.The letter has been formally handed over to the Minister for Minority Welfare, the office of the Chief Minister, the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department, and the Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department, Shafiullah.