Live
- Celebrating 52 Years: Karan Johar reflects on life, love, and legacy
- As temperatures rise, Rajasthan govt set to plant 6 lakh saplings
- Kartik Aaryan dances into hearts in ‘Satyanaas’ from ‘Chandu Champion’
- TN govt allocates Rs 430 crore for children who lost parents to Covid
- NDA won't spare those who looted Bihar, this is Modi Ki Guarantee: PM Modi
- Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ Kashmir schedule gets wrapped
- Elated & committed after using my fundamental right: Paytm CEO
- Siddaramaiah directs suspension of police officials over youth’s custodial death
- Mullaperiyar dam issue: TN asks EAC to reject Kerala's proposal
- Leaders from CPI, CPM and Telangana Jana Samithi Meet CM Revanth Reddy
Just In
Nagarkurnool: 2166 students attend POLYCET
Highlights
POLYCET District Coordinator Qamar Shahjahan Sultana said that the examination in Nagarkarnool district was completed peacefully on Friday.
Nagarkurnool : POLYCET District Coordinator Qamar Shahjahan Sultana said that the examination in Nagarkarnool district was completed peacefully on Friday. Sultana said that six examination centres were set up in Nagarkarnool district center and out of 2365 students 2166 appeared for the examination.
A student from Amrabad was not allowed to enter the centre to write the exam after arriving ten minutes late at Vishwa Vikas College in the district centre. The girl returned home in agony. POLYCET Assistant Coordinator Varkala Srinivasulu, Observer Sataiah, and others were present during the exam.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS