Nagarkurnool: 2166 students attend POLYCET

Nagarkurnool : POLYCET District Coordinator Qamar Shahjahan Sultana said that the examination in Nagarkarnool district was completed peacefully on Friday. Sultana said that six examination centres were set up in Nagarkarnool district center and out of 2365 students 2166 appeared for the examination.

A student from Amrabad was not allowed to enter the centre to write the exam after arriving ten minutes late at Vishwa Vikas College in the district centre. The girl returned home in agony. POLYCET Assistant Coordinator Varkala Srinivasulu, Observer Sataiah, and others were present during the exam.