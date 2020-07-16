Nalgonda: Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil reviews Haritha Haram progress

Nalgonda: District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil warned the officials concerned to face stringent action if they fail to reach Haritha Haram targets. During a video conference with MPDOs, MPOs, APOs and panchayat secretaries from the district Collectorate here on Wednesday, he reviewed the status of Haritha Haram, Palle Pragathi Vanam, farmers drying platforms etc.



He also reviewed mandal-wise avenue plantation and plantation in houses taken up under Haritha Haram and gave necessary suggestions. He expressed disappointment on MPDOs and MPOs of Peddavoora and Neredugommu mandals over their poor performance in completing the targets of Haritha Haram. He ordered the ZP CEO to conduct a special meeting on Thursday with MPDOs, MPOs and panchayat secretaries of those mandals with poor performance.

Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil advised the officials to plant new saplings in the place of dried up plants that were planted last year, by July 18 and at the same time, he directed them to make necessary arrangements to plant 1,000 saplings in the premises of burial grounds and dumping yards during the programme to be held on July 18.

Patil informed that plantation of saplings in gram panchayat limits and along the State highways in the district is going ahead successfully. He ordered the officials to finish the proposed two km avenue plantation and plantation along the internal roads in every gram panchayat limits by July 22.

In this video conference, Assistant Collector Prathima Singh, ZP CEO Veera Brahma Chary DRDA PD Shekar Reddy and others were participated.