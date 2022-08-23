Nalgonda: Conference on electronic information resources held

Nalgonda: A one-day national conference on "Electronic Information Resources: Indian Higher Education ,NEP-2020" was conducted under the joint auspices of Nagarjuna Government College and Government Women's Degree College, Nalgonda, in Nalgonda on Monday.

MGU Vice-Chancelor Acharya Gopal Reddy, who was the chief guest of the event, said that e- books and journals provide free of cost at present and are very useful for competitive examinations and research.

The keynote speaker Prof. Sudarshan Rao said that information resources can be easily searched through the internet and used for academic and teaching purposes.

Principal of the college Dr Ghanshyam congratulated said that seminars will help in increasing the prestige of the college and the NAC grade. Diwakar explained that how books, journals, and electronic research reports can be searched on the internet to get required information for different purposes.

English and Foreign Languages University faculty Rajaram, college academic coordinator Srinivasulu, City College librarians Dr Chegoni Ravikumar, Nagaraju, Srinu, Laxman Goud, Dr. Tandu Krishna Koundinya, Dr VV Subbarao, Dr N. Deepika, Srinath Patel, Yadaiah, Srinivas Reddy were among those attended the programme.