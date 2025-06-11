Nandimalla Yadagiri appointed as TPCC general secretary

Wanaparthy: Following the release of the list of newly-appointed vice-presidents and general secretaries by the TPCC on Monday night, cadre here erupted in celebration on Tuesday on the appointment of Nandimalla Yadagiri (Mudiraj community) of the Wanaparthy constituency as a General Secretary.

Giving priority to party activists from backward classes, the TPCC appointed 27 candidates as vice-presidents and 69 as general secretaries.

Party cadre from Wanaparthy and members of BC communities expressed happiness over Yadagir’s appointment, acknowledging his disciplined and loyal services.

Yadagiri had joined the party 20 years ago and followed in the footsteps of Dr G Chinna Reddy. Over time, he gained widespread affection and support from people and consistently contributed to strengthening the party.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, I am very happy on the appointment. This is an example of how the government is giving priority to the underprivileged and weaker sections of society. I am indebted to the leadership for trusting me with this responsibility.”

“As the TPCC State general secretary, I will work with greater responsibility and strive harder to strengthen the party in the state. Since the day I joined the party, I have considered G Chinna Reddy as my mentor and followed his guidance, which has earned me public support. I will continue to draw inspiration from Chinna Reddy’s efforts and take them as a model for my political future,” he said.