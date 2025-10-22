Live
National Quality Auditor G. Venkateshwarlu Inspects 108 and 102 Ambulances at Aiza PHC
Gadwal: National Quality Auditor G. Venkateshwarlu conducted an inspection of the 108 and 102 ambulance services stationed near the Aiza Primary Health Center on Wednesday.
During the inspection, the auditor carefully examined the records, medical equipment, and emergency supplies in both ambulances. He checked the oxygen cylinders, medical kits, and essential life-saving drugs such as Atropine, Oxytocin, and other emergency medicines to ensure they were available and in good condition.
Mr. Venkateshwarlu advised the ambulance staff to maintain readiness at all times and ensure that the services remain accessible to the public 24/7. He emphasized the importance of providing immediate first aid to patients and responding promptly to emergency calls to save lives.
Speaking on the occasion, District Coordinator D. Ratnamayya stated that 108 and 102 ambulance services operate round the clock, ensuring that every emergency call is attended to without delay. He mentioned that all injured or critically ill patients are quickly transported to the nearest government hospital for timely medical attention.
The inspection program saw the participation of Emergency Medical Technician Narsimhulu, Pilot Captain Bhargav, and Haimath, who extended their support during the audit.
The initiative reflects the ongoing efforts to maintain high-quality emergency medical response services and ensure public trust in the state’s healthcare infrastructure.