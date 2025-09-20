New Sheep and Goat Weekly Market Opens at Kaverammepet

Mahabubnagar: A new weekly sheep and goat market has been launched at Kaverammepet cattle market in Jadcherla Municipality on Saturday, creating a fresh platform for livestock trading and rural business. The market was inaugurated by Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy, who attended as the chief guest and interacted with farmers, shepherds, and local traders on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, MLA Reddy described animal husbandry as the backbone of the rural economy and said the new market would help shepherds and farmers secure better prices while simplifying trade. He assured the gathering that more development works focused on the needs of local communities would be taken up soon.

Usually, Kaverammapeta is known for cattle market, however, sheep and goat traders used to go to either Pebbair, Kalwakurthy or other far away markets in Devarkadra to get sheep and goat at affordable prices. However, as Jadcherla is fast growing market for Mutton lovers and lot of mutton sellers sourcing the Sheep and Goat from other markets, the government had decided to begin the selling and buying of Goat and Sheep at the Kaverammapet weekly market. The inauguration session began with a grand note with lot of sheep and goat traders, shepards and mutton vendors from across various parts came in large numbers to buy and sell at the weekly market on Saturday.

The opening ceremony also witnessed local leaders including Municipal Chairperson Koneti Pushpalata Narasimhulu, municipal councillors, officials, local leaders, and residents, all welcoming the new market as a boost for livestock rearing and small-scale trade in the region.