Live
- Karnataka Budget 2025-26: Focus on Agriculture, Infrastructure, and Welfare Schemes
- Telangana: Spoons Found in Beer Bottles at Girnibavi
- Congress cites IMF report to slam govt
- MP CM stresses for expansion of Hawk Force in Maoist-hit regions
- Three civilians go missing in J&K’s Kathua, security forces launch search operation
- Why rating your pain out of 10 is tricky
- South Korean court orders impeached Yoon released from custody after accepting request to cancel arrest
- Nikhita Gandhi comes up with the perfect Holy anthem ‘Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulaal’
- 'No need to fear anyone, give your best': Sakshi Malik's 'fearless' message for Women's Day
- Mkts rebound nearly 1% on positive global cues
Just In
Nizamabad, Bodhan advocates felicitate Ashok Goud
The TPCC legal cell chairman vows to solve lawyers’ problems
Nizamabad: Telangana State PCC legal cell chairman Ponnam Ashok Goud was felicitated by the Nizamabad and Bodhan Bar Association lawyers on Thursday. Ashok Goud, who came to the wedding of his relatives, was cordially invited by the lawyers of Bodhan and Nizamabad to their Bar Association office on the initiative of State Legal Cell Co-Convenor Dayakar Goud.
Lawyers from Nizamabad Bar Association also felicitated him. On this occasion, the lawyers brought to his attention several problems they were facing. Responding to the problems of the lawyers, Ponnam Ashok Goud said that he would work especially to ensure that health cards for lawyers are provided to all, and that he would work to distribute house plots through the Lawyers Housing Society in areas where plots are available.
He also revealed that he would bring to the attention of the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, to increase health insurance coverage for lawyers.