Nizamabad, Bodhan advocates felicitate Ashok Goud

Nizamabad: Telangana State PCC legal cell chairman Ponnam Ashok Goud was felicitated by the Nizamabad and Bodhan Bar Association lawyers on Thursday. Ashok Goud, who came to the wedding of his relatives, was cordially invited by the lawyers of Bodhan and Nizamabad to their Bar Association office on the initiative of State Legal Cell Co-Convenor Dayakar Goud.

Lawyers from Nizamabad Bar Association also felicitated him. On this occasion, the lawyers brought to his attention several problems they were facing. Responding to the problems of the lawyers, Ponnam Ashok Goud said that he would work especially to ensure that health cards for lawyers are provided to all, and that he would work to distribute house plots through the Lawyers Housing Society in areas where plots are available.

He also revealed that he would bring to the attention of the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, to increase health insurance coverage for lawyers.