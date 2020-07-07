No functions without police permission in Nalgonda: SP Ranganath

Nalgonda: SP AV Ranganath directed people not to organise any function or meetings without prior police permission as Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly with each day. Speaking at a press meet here on Tuesday, he urged the people to take all precautionary measures to save themselves from corona pandemic.



He said it is mandatory to take permission for organising functions including birthday functions, weddings, funeral processions, political party meetings from the DSP office and all gatherings should not exceed 50 persons as per Covid-19 rules.

He warned that violators of Covid-19 norms liable for punishment as per the law. Stating that self-discipline and self-precautionary measures are important to escape from corona, the SP suggested people no to insult corona patients at any cost, instead advised them to extend support in the form of affection to make them psychologically strong.

DSP Venkateshwar Reddy distributed face shields and spectacles to traffic police of one-town and two-town and rural police of Nalgonda, which were sponsored by Abhista Welfare Society.