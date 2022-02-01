Notifications for 40,000 jobs in Telangana soon: CM KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said that the government would soon release notifications for 40,000 jobs in the state. Speaking to the media at Pragati Bhavan, the CM said that the government has given 1.35 lakh jobs so far to the people in the state.



He said that the government introduced new zonal system in state and rights of the youngters has been achieved. "The TRS government has made 95 per cent of jobs available to the locals and also brought multi zonal posting system with which only a 5 per cent non-locals can get the jobs," Rao added.

Chandrasekhar Rao said that people who do not know about governing would say something and are ashamed to criticize GO 317. Unemployed locals will get jobs only with GO 317, the CM clarified.





Responding to the Union Budget 2022, the Chief Minister criticized the finance minister for being self-deceived. "The centre allocated Rs 12,800 crore for the upliftment of SCs and STs but the Telangana state itself allocated Rs 33,600 crore in the SC and ST sub-plan. He also blamed centre for lying about the population of SC. Even as 700 farmers died during the farmers movement, the funds provided in the budget were nil," Rao said.