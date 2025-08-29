  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Objections on Draft Voter List Accepted Till August 30

Objections on Draft Voter List Accepted Till August 30
x
Highlights

Gadwal: District Additional Collector Narsinga Rao urged political parties to extend their cooperation in the preparation of the final voter...

Gadwal: District Additional Collector Narsinga Rao urged political parties to extend their cooperation in the preparation of the final voter list.

Addressing representatives of recognized political parties at a meeting held in his chamber at the Collectorate on Friday, the Additional Collector explained that as per the directions of the State Election Commission, the draft voter list and polling station details ward-wise and Gram Panchayat-wise were displayed in all panchayat offices on August 28.

He stated that any objections regarding the draft voter list or polling stations can be submitted till August 30. These objections will be reviewed and resolved on August 31, after which the final photo-based voter list for each ward and Gram Panchayat will be published on September 2.

The Additional Collector also informed that on August 30 (Saturday), a Mandal-level meeting with political party representatives will be conducted, where objections regarding polling stations or voter lists may be raised. He appealed to political parties to cooperate for the accurate preparation of the final voter list.

The meeting was attended by District Panchayat Officer Nagendram, along with representatives of various political parties and officials.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick