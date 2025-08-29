Live
Objections on Draft Voter List Accepted Till August 30
Gadwal: District Additional Collector Narsinga Rao urged political parties to extend their cooperation in the preparation of the final voter list.
Addressing representatives of recognized political parties at a meeting held in his chamber at the Collectorate on Friday, the Additional Collector explained that as per the directions of the State Election Commission, the draft voter list and polling station details ward-wise and Gram Panchayat-wise were displayed in all panchayat offices on August 28.
He stated that any objections regarding the draft voter list or polling stations can be submitted till August 30. These objections will be reviewed and resolved on August 31, after which the final photo-based voter list for each ward and Gram Panchayat will be published on September 2.
The Additional Collector also informed that on August 30 (Saturday), a Mandal-level meeting with political party representatives will be conducted, where objections regarding polling stations or voter lists may be raised. He appealed to political parties to cooperate for the accurate preparation of the final voter list.
The meeting was attended by District Panchayat Officer Nagendram, along with representatives of various political parties and officials.