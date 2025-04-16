Officials told to educate people about Bhu Bharathi Act

Bhupalapally: District Collector Rahul Sharma emphasised the need to organise awareness programmes in all mandals to educate the people about the new Bhu Bharati Revenue Act.

He held a teleconference with district officials from all departments, tahsildars, and MPDOs from all mandals to discuss the new Bhu Bharati Revenue Act and the selection process for Indiramma housing beneficiaries.

The Collector directed tahsildars to prepare schedules and make arrangements for awareness programmes on the new Bhu Bharati Revenue Act in every mandal from April 17 to 30. He also instructed for establishment of help desks at every tahsildar office to provide advice and guidance to the public regarding the Act.

He stressed the importance of preparing comprehensive notes on revenue issues at the mandal level. Registrations, mutations, successions, and sada bainama should be conducted strictly as per the new Act. Revenue officials were urged to have a thorough understanding of the new Bhu Bharati Revenue Act.

The Collector advised officials to treat the public with respect when addressing land-related issues and to record details in the register. He mentioned that one mandal in the district would be selected as a pilot project in May.

Regarding the selection of beneficiaries for Indiramma housing, he emphasized prioritizing the poorest of the poor families. The selection process should be completely transparent and impartial. Beneficiary lists should be prepared for each village, and gazetted officers would be appointed as inquiry officers to verify the lists.

Each gazetted officer would be assigned a list of 200 beneficiaries, with a minimum of 25 beneficiaries to be reviewed daily, completing the process within eight days.

The beneficiary lists for Indiramma housing should be submitted by April 21, and field inquiries by special officers should be conducted from April 22 to April 30 to finalize the eligible beneficiaries.