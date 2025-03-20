Only Cong can ensure justice to all sections

Nalgonda: MLC and DCC President Kethavath Shankar Naik and party Nalgonda town president Gummu-la Mohan Reddy stated that justice for all communities is possible only through the Congress par-ty.

Celebrating the legislative approval of 42% reservations for BCs and the classification of SCs, Gummula Mohan Reddy organised celebrations in Nalgonda town on Wednesday. A huge bike rally was conducted from Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s camp office to the Clock Tower Center. Following this, ‘Palabhishekam’ was performed to flex banners of Chief Minister Re-vanth Reddy and Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy as a mark of respect. Additionally, a large number of fireworks were lit.

Shankar Naik said that the Congress party is committed to the welfare of marginalized and backward communities. He highlighted that under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress government implemented 42% reservations for BCs in the state, a significant achievement. He also mentioned that the legislative assembly’s approval of SC classification was a historic first in the country. Shankar Naik criticized previous governments for betraying the cause of BC reserva-tions and SC classification. He assured that the Congress government would stay true to its promises and implement all assurances. With the approval of these bills, he expressed confidence that justice would be delivered to the concerned communities.

Town Congress President Gummula Mohan Reddy and former ZPTC Vanguri Lakshmaiah ex-pressed that the legislative approval of these bills ensured justice for oppressed communities. They praised the proactive efforts of CM Revanth Reddy and the ministers in getting the bills passed.

Former Nalgonda Municipal Chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy, Market Committee Chairman Jukuri Ramesh, DCCB Director Pasham Sampath Reddy, Congress SC Cell District President Boda Swamy, Regional Transport Department Director Kusukuntla Rajireddy, and several other Con-gress leaders and workers took part in the programme.