Ooyala to the rescue of abandoned new-borns

Hanumakonda: Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar inaugurated Ooyala also known as cradle scheme where people can drop off unwanted new-borns at cradle drop-off points on the premises of the government maternity hospital (GMH) here on Saturday.He heaped praise on the child welfare department for its efforts to save the abandoned babies. Vinay expressed concern over the increasing trend of abandoning the new-borns.

"It's heartrending to see people throwing infants in the dustbins. Ooyala scheme is a blessing in disguise to those unwanted babies," Vinay said. He said that two more cradles - one in Hanumakonda and another one in Kazipet - will be set up soon. He urged the people to call 1098 helpline in case of any help with regard to issues related to the children. According to officials, as many as 179 children have been given in adoption through as per the norms since 2017.

District Library Association Chairman Aziz Khan, KUDA former chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, Child Welfare Committee chairperson and ICDS project director Sharada, GMH Superintendent Vijayalakshmi, Corporators Bairi Lakshmi, Enugula Manasa and social worker K Anita Reddy were among others present.