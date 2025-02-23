Oppn conspires to deny reservation to BCs: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy challenged the BJP government at the Centre to include caste survey in the upcoming national census and dared Union

Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar to bring out flaws in Telangana’s survey data.

He alleged that the BJP and BRS leaders were spreading false propaganda against the caste census to ensure BCs don’t get their due.

The Chief Minister who held a meeting with BC leaders at Praja Bhavan, alleged that the Opposition was finding fault with the caste survey’s data, as the backward classes would be demanding their due share in power. Countering the claims of BRS and BJP that the survey data was inaccurate, Revanth Reddy emphasised that the exercise was conducted meticulously by the Planning department while employing huge manpower.

“There appears to be a conspiracy by the opposition parties to scuttle the BC reservation for personal gain, by creating unnecessary controversy and defaming the exercise. The BJP is trying to undermine the caste survey, as it affects the interests of few castes who wield power,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the previous BRS government failed to disclose the details of the Samagra Kutumba survey (SKS) conducted during its tenure. Rather benefitting the people the previous survey, laced with errors, was used by the BRS government for furthering their political goals. “According to a KCR survey, BCs constituted only 51 percent. As per our caste census, it is 56.33 percent. BC leaders should know whether the number of BCs decreased or increased,” he asked.

Responding to Bandi Sanjay’s allegation about Muslims being included in BC category, Revanth Reddy said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was boastful of including 70 groups in OBC and benefitting under BJP government in Gujarat.

“In 2022 Modi himself said that Muslims in Gujarat are benefiting from the OBC category. How come

Bandi Sanjay is expressing his opposition to this? How is that we are wrong and Modi was right? Why these double standards,” he asked Bandi Sanjay.