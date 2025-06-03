Over 70 Cattle Illegally Transported from Vijayawada to Hyderabad Seized Near Pullur Toll Plaza in Jogulamba Gadwal District

Gadwal: In a significant crackdown ahead of the Bakrid festival, police officials at a special check-post near Pullur Toll Plaza on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway successfully intercepted a large container vehicle that was illegally transporting more than 70 cattle, including cows and bulls, from Vijayawada to Hyderabad.

The operation was carried out in Undavelli Mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district, where police and check-post staff had intensified surveillance in light of the upcoming festival. Upon inspection of the suspicious container vehicle, authorities discovered the animals being transported in clear violation of transportation and animal welfare regulations.

Veterinary officials on site confirmed that the vehicle was seized during routine checks conducted specifically for Bakrid. The animals were found to be transported without proper documentation or care standards.

Following the seizure, the authorities relocated the rescued cattle to the Manavapadu Government High School premises to ensure their safety and well-being. Veterinary officers also stated that any interested farmers willing to adopt and take care of the animals would be allowed to do so under official supervision.

This incident underscores the ongoing issue of illegal cattle transportation, especially around festival times, and the vigilance of law enforcement agencies in curbing such activities. The police have initiated further investigation to identify those responsible for the illegal transport and ensure appropriate legal action is taken.