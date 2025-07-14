Overflowing Drains, Mosquito Menace: BJP Flags Neglect in Jogulamba Gadwal Village

Gadwal: A major sanitation crisis has been brought to light in TT Doddi village under Aija Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district. The visit, led by BJP Mandal President Gopalakrishna, exposed severe issues such as clogged drainage systems, stagnant wastewater, and unbearable stench—all of which are causing distress to local residents, especially school children.

Speaking during the inspection, BJP’s former District President Ramachandra Reddy expressed serious concern over the deteriorated state of hygiene in the village. He observed that silt-filled drains and blocked canals were causing wastewater to overflow onto the roads, turning them into breeding grounds for mosquitoes and sources of foul odors. He noted that a government school is located adjacent to this unsanitary area, putting the health and comfort of school children at significant risk.

Reddy accused the current state government of neglecting Panchayati Raj governance and failing to empower village-level administrations. “The Panchayati Raj Act has been completely ignored in Telangana. As a result, welfare schemes and development programs are not reaching rural populations effectively,” he stated.

The BJP leaders stressed that villages across the state are facing similar sanitation and development challenges due to administrative apathy. They called for the immediate conduct of local body elections, stating that only elected local representatives can ensure proper governance and cleanliness in villages. Without timely elections, they warned, rural citizens would continue to suffer from these avoidable hardships.

The visit concluded with a public appeal demanding swift governmental intervention and the restoration of basic civic amenities in TT Doddi. Those present at the program included Gadwal contested MLA Balgera Shiva Reddy, Pradeep Swamy, Narasanna Goud, Shashi Kumar, Giddanna, Gopalu, Shankaram, and numerous village residents.

Key Demands:

Immediate clearance and repair of village drainage systems

Action to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds

Timely conduct of local body elections

Effective implementation of sanitation and development programs at the village level.

The call for action reflects growing discontent among rural communities over government inaction and highlights the urgent need for infrastructural reforms in Telangana’s villages.