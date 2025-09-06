PJTAU’s AgHub boosts innovation in agriculture

Hyderabad: In a vibrant celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation, AgHub, the Agri-Innovation Hub of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTAU), hosted its Startup Graduation Ceremony recently on the PJTAU campus. The event marked a significant milestone in India’s agri-tech landscape, honoring the achievements of 15 startups that have successfully completed their incubation journey with AgHub.

Dr. G. Venkateshwarlu, Managing Director of AgHub, and Dr. G. E. Ch. Vidya Sagar, Registrar of PJTAU, emphasized the importance of nurturing agri-entrepreneurs to build a resilient and sustainable agricultural ecosystem.

Providing an overview of AgHub’s journey, CEO Vijay Nadiminti shared that the hub has incubated over 127 startups to date. Of these, 13 have now graduated, showcasing AgHub’s pivotal role in accelerating farmer-centric innovations and scalable agri-business models. “These startups are not just building businesses—they are solving real problems for farmers and rural communities,” Nadiminti said.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Deepthi Sunil, Deputy General Manager of NABARD TGRO, and Sita Pallacholla, CEO of WE Hub. Both leaders highlighted the critical role of partnerships and innovation in strengthening the agri-startup ecosystem and driving inclusive growth.

PJTAU Vice Chancellor and AgHub Chairman Prof. Aldas Janaiah reaffirmed the university’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs who are transforming agriculture and allied sectors. “We are proud to support startups that are developing sustainable solutions for the future of farming,” he said.

Among the day’s highlights was the launch of a Robotic Leafy Vegetable Harvester developed by Aryuva Pvt. Ltd., a startup supported under AgHub’s Bootstrap Grant.

The innovative device promises to revolutionize harvesting practices for leafy greens, improving efficiency and reducing labor dependency.

Other key moments included the release of the AgHub Portfolio Book, showcasing the journey and impact of incubated startups, and the signing of shareholder agreements under NABARD’s Catalytic Capital Fund. Award letters were also distributed to NABARD-supported grantees, reinforcing the collaborative efforts between financial institutions and innovation hubs. AgHub continues to serve as a pioneering platform for agricultural innovation, supporting startups in scaling their technologies, driving rural transformation, and creating lasting impact in India’s agri-food ecosystem. With each graduating cohort, the hub strengthens its mission to build a future-ready agriculture sector powered by innovation and entrepreneurship, the VC said.