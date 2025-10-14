PJTSAU stresses transparency on RTI Awareness Day

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) marked the Right to Information Act 2005 Awareness Day with an online event aimed at reinforcing administrative transparency and public accountability. The programme was inaugurated by the University Registrar, Dr GECh Vidyasagar, on Monday, who delivered the opening remarks and highlighted the university’s commitment to citizen engagement through the RTI framework.

The session saw broad institutional involvement, with Comptroller K Srinivasa Rao, Joint Registrar D Shivaji, Associate Deans, Heads of Research Stations, Associate Directors of Research, and Coordinators of Krishi Vigyan Kendras and TRVKs participating.

Dr Vidyasagar emphasised that the State Government and the Telangana State Council of Higher Education regularly monitor RTI implementation across universities. He reiterated PJTSAU’s proactive efforts to ensure that citizens are well-informed about university activities, stressing that transparency is not just a statutory obligation but a foundational principle of public service.