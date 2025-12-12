PNB sanctions Rs 80 crore in advances at Agri outreach event

Hyderabad: Punjab National Bank (PNB) conducted a nationwide Agriculture Outreach Programme aimed at empowering the agriculture sector through financial awareness, credit facilitation, and development support.

As part of this national initiative, the Hyderabad and Secunderabad Circles of PNB jointly organised a highly impactful outreach event in Ameerpet, Hyderabad. Zonal Head Vandana Pandey, alongside other bank officials, delivered a presentation on a comprehensive range of Agri loan products, government-linked credit schemes, and specialised support services.

The programme successfully brought together farmers, Agri entrepreneurs, Kusum entrepreneurs, Agriculture representatives, bank officials, and key stakeholders to engage in meaningful interaction focused on promoting financial inclusion and enabling growth for the sector.

The event highlighted PNB’s commitment to strengthening agriculture, which is widely regarded as the backbone of India’s economic development.