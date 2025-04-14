Police Block Former Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao from Honouring B.R. Ambedkar Statue on Birth Anniversary in Jangaon

Tension prevailed at the B R Ambedkar statue in the Devaruppula Mandal headquarters in Jangaon district on Monday.

The former minister, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, tried to honour the B. R. Ambedkar statue with a garland in view of the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar.

However, the police obstructed Errabelli Dayakar Rao at the B R Ambedkar statue and instructed him not to enter the statue premises