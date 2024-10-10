Ponnam dares BRS for a debate on its 10 year performance

Hyderabad: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar dared BRS leaders for an open debate on its ten-year performance.



In his response to former minister G Jagadish Reddy’s criticism of Congress rule of the last ten months, the minister asked if he was ready for a debate on the performance of the ten-year rule of the BRS. “Let the BRS tell people how many jobs it created during the last decade,” he asked while speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan.

The Minister, who attended the 'meet your Minister’ programme and received petitions from both people and party workers, said that the Congress government is making sincere efforts to fill the vacancies in the government departments, and the unemployed were happy with the recruitment. Claiming that Congress was taking steps to implement all poll promises, he alleged that the Opposition parties were trying to create hurdles. He said instead of cooperating with the government, the Opposition parties were trying to create impediments and issuing threats to topple the government.

The Congress leader said the BRS had not learnt any lessons from its defeat in Assembly elections and the humiliation in the Parliament polls.