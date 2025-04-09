Poor will benefit a lot from fine rice scheme: Collector Abhilasha Abhinav

Khanapur: Nirmal District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav said that the poor people will benefit a lot from the fine rice scheme rolled out by the State government.

The Collector along with Additional Collector Kishore Kumar had a meal at the residence of Dalit women Pallerla Sujatha and Rajeshwar, who are beneficiaries of fine rice, in Tarlapadu village of Khanapur mandal on Tuesday. The Collector interacted with the beneficiary’s family members and enquired about the details related to their profession and education of their children.

She wished that they would study hard and rise to a higher position in life and bring good name to their parents and the district.

The Collector said that the State government has undertaken the fine rice distribution program with the good intention of providing quality food to all the poor people. Pallerla Sujatha said that it was a pleasure to eat food prepared with the government-distributed rice along with their family members at Rajeshwar’s house.

She asked several beneficiaries about the quality and taste of the rice. He advised people not to sell the quality rice distributed by the government to middlemen.