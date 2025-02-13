  • Menu
Preps on for fair panchayat polls

Preps on for fair panchayat polls
Highlights

  • Collector participates in a training session for Stage 1 and Stage 2 Returning Officers (ROs)
  • Instructs officials to complete all necessary arrangements in advance for the elections across 255 grampanchayats in the district
  • Special training has been provided to 255 officers to effectively manage the election process.

Gadwal: District Collector BM Santosh has directed officials to make full preparations to conduct the Gram Panchayat elections in a transparent manner. He emphasised the importance of adhering strictly to election guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process.

On Wednesday, the Collector participated in a training session for Stage 1 and Stage 2 Re-turning Officers (ROs) at the collectorate.

He instructed the administration to complete all necessary arrangements in advance for the elections across 255 grampanchayats in the district.

Special training has been provided to 255 officers to effectively manage the election process.

He advised officials to thoroughly study the regulations mentioned in the Election Commis-sion’s handbook and consult master trainers if they had any doubts.

Special attention should be given to identifying and managing sensitive polling areas, ensuring law and order, and taking necessary precautions for a peaceful election process, he added.

