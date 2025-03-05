Live
Priyadarshini students shine in JNTUH exam
Khammam: Students of Priyadarshini College performed exceptionally well in the recently announced second and third-year first-semester exam results by JNTUH on Monday.
In the third year the scores received include: CSE students Boyinapalli Triveni (9.25), Tejawat Aruna (8.95), and Kallepogu Meghana Sri (8.8). From the AID department, Rasala Ritika (9.05), Madipalli Sugandhika (8.85), and Lakshmi Sharanya Pallerla (8.7). In the CSM department, Sheikh Ayesha Anjum (8.65) and Vadde Niharika (8.55). From the ECE department, Manjusha (8.8) and Mounika (8.75).
Chairman Dr Katepalli Naveen Babu praised the students for their achievements. As a recognition of their hard work, the top-performing students received awards.
