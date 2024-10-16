Procurement Centers Established to Support Farmers: MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy

Nagar Kurnool: Congress government has set up paddy procurement centers to protect farmers from being exploited by middlemen, stated MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy. He inaugurated a paddy procurement center in Charla Itikyala village, Tadoor Mandal, on Wednesday.

Speaking to farmers on the occasion, he assured them that the government would purchase every grain at the support price and urged them not to lose hope but to bring their paddy to the procurement centers for sale. He also confirmed that the government would the promised give bonus of ₹500 for fine-grade paddy.

He issued a stern warning against any malpractices in the procurement process, stating that such actions would not be tolerated. Local officials, farmers, public representatives, and Congress party leaders were present at the event.