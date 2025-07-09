Rail Roko For 42pc BC Quota: Kavitha’s ‘trailer show’ on July 17; warns of train services taking a hit

New Delhi: Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday issued a stern warning to the Centre, stating that not a single train would be allowed to move if it fails to approve the bill granting 42 per cent reservations to Backward Classes (BCs).

The BRS leader announced a “Rail Roko” protest for 17 July, demanding Presidential assent for the BC reservation bill passed by the Telangana Assembly. As an interim measure, she demanded that the Revanth Reddy government in Telangana issue a Government Order (GO) to implement the enhanced reservations in accordance with provisions under Article 243(D) of the Constitution. She questioned why Rahul Gandhi, who carries a copy of the Constitution around the country, was not advising the Telangana Chief Minister to issue such a GO.

Speaking at a press conference at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi, Kavitha declared: “We won’t allow even a single train to move. Trains from Deccan to Delhi will be stopped. This is just a trailer. If the bill is not approved, we’ll go for an indefinite Rail Roko. The 2.5 crore BC population in Telangana will teach the BJP a lesson.” She accused both the BJP and the Congress of betraying the BCs, adding that she would write letters to all political parties seeking support for the implementation of BC reservations.

Kavitha alleged that the Congress-led government passed the BC reservation bill in the state assembly and sent it to the President merely to wash its hands of the matter. She also targeted Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, claiming that his concern for BCs began only after Congress lost power in 2014. Kavitha pointed out that even Congress-ruled states like Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh have not yet conducted caste censuses.

Kavitha urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who identifies himself as an OBC, to ensure justice for BCs by taking steps for Presidential approval of the Telangana BC reservation bills. She proposed that the Telangana BC bill be included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, similar to Tamil Nadu’s 69 per cent reservation policy.