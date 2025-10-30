Rainwater Floods Mahabubnagar Consumer Court; Staff, Lawyers Demand New Building

Mahabubnagar: Heavy overnight rains have once again exposed the crumbling state of the District Consumer Court in Mahabubnagar, as rainwater gushed into the premises housed in the old Collectorate complex. The downpour that began on Tuesday night left the courtroom waterlogged, forcing authorities to postpone Wednesday’s proceedings.

The sight of files and furniture surrounded by floodwater has raised serious concerns among court staff and lawyers, who have long been demanding a new and safe building for the Consumer Court. Despite the government allocating new offices for various departments after demolishing the old Collectorate structures, the Consumer Court continues to function from the dilapidated remnants of the old campus.

Social activist and Nenu Saitam organization president Diddi Praveen Kumar expressed strong concern over the negligence, stating that “the building has become unsafe, with rainwater leaking from the roof and walls — it’s only a matter of time before it collapses.” He emphasized that repeated flooding incidents have disrupted judicial work several times, yet no concrete action has been taken.

Praveen urged district officials and the government to immediately allocate a new building for the Consumer Court, stressing that justice cannot be delivered effectively when even the court itself is struggling to stay dry.

The incident has reignited public debate on the poor infrastructure of judicial institutions, calling for urgent attention to ensure the safety and dignity of both court staff and litigants.