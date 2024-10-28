Raj Pakala Under Investigation in Janwada Party Case

Hyderabad: Raj Pakala has reportedly gone into hiding amidst an ongoing investigation related to the Janwada Party case. Authorities have already filed charges against Raj Pakala and Vijay Madduri, as the investigation deepens.

Today, Vijay Madduri is expected to undergo further questioning by the police. As per official statements, Vijay reportedly claimed that he consumed drugs at the insistence of Raj Pakala. However, Vijay has since denied the police's statement, raising questions about the validity of these claims.

The investigation is also focusing on the source of drugs allegedly linked to Raj Pakala, as authorities seek to uncover further details.