Rajagopal sold out himself for contract: Revanth

Marriguda(Munugodu): TPCC president Revanth Reddy' suggested oustees of Shivanna Gudem reservoir that by-election is an opportunity for you who have lost lands.

Revanth campaign for Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi in Marriguda mandal on Monday.

Addressing the Shivannaguda villagers, he said Rajagopal, who had to fight on behalf of you, has sold out himself for contracts and added that the Congress party will stood in support of your struggle. Rajagopal Reddy changed his shirt, changed his colour and changed his flag, he mocked.

He demanded that the State government should pay compensation to the Shivannagudem oustees on par with Mallanna Sagar oustees.

He assured the oustees that his party will stand by their side in the fight for compensation.