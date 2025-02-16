Live
Just In
Resign & recontest: MLA Thudi’s dare to KCR, KTR
Wanaparthy: Reacting sharply to recent remarks by BRS leader KT Rama Rao (KTR), who challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to resign, Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy issued a counter-challenge, daring KTR, his father K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), and brother-in-law Harish Rao to step down and contest again. He asserted that they would not only lose but also forfeit their deposits. Speaking at a public event on Saturday, the MLA criticised the previous decade-long BRS administration, accusing it of driving the state into bankruptcy. He alleged that after losing power, BRS leaders were now misleading villagers with false narratives. He urged people to reject their propaganda and called on Congress workers to ensure the party’s victory in the upcoming local body elections, from ward members to ZPTC positions.
The MLA reiterated that every eligible citizen in Telangana would receive a house under the Indiramma housing scheme. He also assured that Rythu Bharosa financial aid would be extended to every acre of cultivable land in the state.
Megha Reddy made these remarks while participating in a distribution program at the Wanaparthy camp office, where Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques were handed over to beneficiaries.