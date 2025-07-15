Revanth for Delhi today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will embark on a three-day tour to New Delhi on Tuesday to meet Central ministers to seek their active intervention in resolving issues like water allocations to Telangana and clearances for pending projects.

He will also meet the top brass of the Congress and seek their suggestions on implementing 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local body elections. Further, the Chief Minister will also meet legal experts to seek their opinion on promulgating an ordinance on BC quota without any legal wrangles.

During his three-day tour from July 15 to 17, the Chief Minister will meet Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and apprise him of pending water allocations to Telangana from Krishna and Godavari rivers.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy already wrote a letter to Jal Shakti Minister, requesting to resolve the long-pending issue of river water share of Telangana. In the meeting with Patil, the CM will request the minister to immediately give clearance to the projects taken up on Krishna River and provide financial assistance for the construction of projects along with water allocations.

In the past, the CM alleged that gross injustice was done to Telangana in river water allocations during the previous government. During its 10-year rule, the KCR government failed miserably in getting rightful water allocations for Telangana from Krishna and Godavari rivers, he pointed out, adding that the Congress government under his leadership was making concerted efforts to get this injustice corrected.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that the BRS government agreed to use only 299 TMC of water for Telangana from Krishna River while Andhra Pradesh walked away with 512 TMC. It also ignored all the projects illegally constructed upstream of Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh and remained silent when the AP state diverted Krishna waters arbitrarily, he alleged.

Revanth will raise all these issues with Union Jal Shakti Minister and press for their immediate resolution. He will also meet some other Union ministers during his stay in the national capital.