Revanth made 50 trips to Delhi with zero returns: KTR
Hyderabad: BRS working president on Friday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of making over 50 trips to Delhi since assuming office, without securing any tangible benefit for the State.
“In just 20 months of Congress rule, Revanth Reddy has made 50 visits to Delhi. What has Telangana gained from these trips? Not a single paisa. Not a single new project. Not a single rupee of additional Central funding. If he has achieved anything, let him publish a white paper,” KTR demanded. He alleged that Revanth Reddy is running the State not through administrative decisions and policy files, but through frequent flight bookings. “Revanth Reddy will go down in history not as a Chief Minister, but as a tourist CM who kept shuttling between Hyderabad and Delhi with empty hands,” he said and accused Revanth of acting as a loyal servant to three political bosses — Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, and Chandrababu Naidu — and claimed that Telangana’s interests have been mortgaged to safeguard his own political career. He stated that Revanth is appeasing Rahul Gandhi to retain his post, surrendering Telangana’s economic autonomy to corporates close to Modi to escape corruption cases, and gifting away Telangana’s water resources to Chandrababu Naidu by remaining silent on the Banakacharla project, which threatens Telangana’s agriculture.