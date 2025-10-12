  • Menu
Rich tributes paid to Jayaprakash Narayan

Rich tributes paid to Jayaprakash Narayan
Highlights

Mahabubnagar: The123rd birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan, fondly remembered as Lok Nayak and Bharat Ratna awardee, was celebrated at...

Mahabubnagar: The123rd birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan, fondly remembered as Lok Nayak and Bharat Ratna awardee, was celebrated at Jayaprakash Narayan Engineering College on Saturday in Mahabubnagar.

V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, graced the event as the chief guest. The celebrations began with floral tributes to Jayaprakash Narayan’s statue on the campus, followed by garlanding his portrait and lighting the ceremonial lamp in the college auditorium.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Reddy extended his greetings to students and inaugurated a new computer lab meant for online assessments. He announced that international competitive exams like TOEFL, GRE, and IELTS will be conducted on the campus.

Marking the occasion, the college released its September Newsletter and celebrated the admission of 500 new students with a cake-cutting ceremony. Professor Saikrishna received the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan Best Teacher Award.

