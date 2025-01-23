RR DC takes part in ‘Praja Palana’ sabhas

Rangareddy: A head of the proposed local body elections, the Ranga Reddy district administration is holding village and ward sabhas on a grand scale. This is to lend an ear to grievances faced by people in villages under various gram panchayats and municipalities.

The four-day ‘Praja Palana’ ward and village sabhas, that began on Tuesday and continue till January 24, are aimed at offering wide publicity to welfare schemes being implemented by the government to help eligible families get the benefit.

Local officials were seen busy in holding gram sabhas in their respective areas by mobilising hands on resources. District Collector C Narayan Reddy on Wednesday participated in various sabhas organised to spread awareness on welfare schemes being implemented to benefit the poor, women and farmers.

Addressing a gathering in a ward under Tukkuguda municipality, the DC urged officials to work in coordination to ensure that benefit of welfare schemes reach eligible families. The programme, he said, will continue until Friday, as per government orders.

“Field verifications pertaining to selection of eligible families seeking benefits under various schemes, such as Indiramma Housing, Atmiya Bharosa, Rythu Bharosa and ration cards were already done by officials. Arable lands will be identified soon and accordingly the Rythu Bharosa scheme will be implemented,” he said.

“The list of eligible candidates who applied for ration cards has been prepared based on data collected during a recently held survey. Those having objections and those who are eligible but find their names missing from the list should not worry since they will be facilitated to apply again at counters being set up at gram sabhas in wards or villages,” he clarified.

The DC advised all officials to work in coordination to dispel worries of grieved public, if any, and ensure that all eligible get the welfare schemes during the ward and village sabhas.