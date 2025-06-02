Rs 20 L stolen from ATM in midnight heist

Huzurnagar (Suryapet): In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants looted a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM located on Lingagiri Road in Huzurnagar town of Suryapet district. The theft, which took place during the early hours of the morning around 2 am, is estimated to have caused a loss of approximately Rs 20 lakhs.

According to police reports, the culprits arrived in a Toyota Fortuner SUV and executed the robbery with precision. They reportedly used gas cutters to break open the ATM machine and fled the scene with the stolen cash before anyone could raise an alarm. The entire operation was carried out swiftly, indicating prior planning and technical knowledge.

Preliminary investigation suggests that at least two individuals were involved in the crime. A police team led by Circle Inspector Charamanda Raju is actively investigating the case and has launched a manhunt to nab the culprits.

Forensic experts have been called in to examine the scene for clues, and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being analysed. Huzurnagar CI Charamandaraju had previously warned that there are 4 SBI ATMs in Huzurnagar town, and as thefts are currently happening more frequently, they should be closed at night or a security guard should be appointed in addition to installing CCTV cameras. On the orders of the CI, SI Muthaiah held a meeting with the officials of all the banks operating ATMs on May 27, notably only four days ago, and gave advance warnings and instructions. However, it is learnt that this incident took place due to the negligence of the bank officials.