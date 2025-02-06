RSI Ghouse Pasha Demonstrates Integrity

NagarKurnool: RSI Ghouse Pasha displayed honesty by returning excess money paid at a police-run petrol bunk.

Two months ago, the Police Welfare Society set up an Indian Oil petrol bunk next to the DSP office in Nagarkurnool. On Wednesday evening, Srinivas, a resident of Sripuram village, refueled his JCB vehicle with diesel worth ₹9,400. However, while making the payment via PhonePe, he accidentally transferred ₹93,400 instead.

Upon reaching home, Srinivas checked his phone and realized the mistake. He immediately informed SI Ghouse Pasha, who assured him that the extra amount could be collected. Under SI Pasha’s supervision, the police team returned the excess amount to Srinivas, demonstrating their integrity and commitment to honesty.