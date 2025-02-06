Live
- Lack of Bidders Delays Expansion of Indira Canteens
- Chandimal, Mendis fightback after Lyon, Starc three-fers in Galle
- More women, OBC voters backed BJP to take tally to 45-55 seats: Axis My India Exit poll
- REC Limited Announces Financial Results and Interim Dividend
- SSC Students Distributed Free Digital Content on Directions of MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy
- RSI Ghouse Pasha Demonstrates Integrity
- Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Imminent in China: What to Expect
- Interdepartmental Coordination for Timely Project Execution, Minister NS Boseraju advises officials
- Balakrishna’s Action Film ‘Daaku Maharaj’ to Stream on Netflix
- Odisha seeks Rs 12.59 lakh cr from 16th FC
Just In
RSI Ghouse Pasha Demonstrates Integrity
Highlights
RSI Ghouse Pasha displayed honesty by returning excess money paid at a police-run petrol bunk.
NagarKurnool: RSI Ghouse Pasha displayed honesty by returning excess money paid at a police-run petrol bunk.
Two months ago, the Police Welfare Society set up an Indian Oil petrol bunk next to the DSP office in Nagarkurnool. On Wednesday evening, Srinivas, a resident of Sripuram village, refueled his JCB vehicle with diesel worth ₹9,400. However, while making the payment via PhonePe, he accidentally transferred ₹93,400 instead.
Upon reaching home, Srinivas checked his phone and realized the mistake. He immediately informed SI Ghouse Pasha, who assured him that the extra amount could be collected. Under SI Pasha’s supervision, the police team returned the excess amount to Srinivas, demonstrating their integrity and commitment to honesty.
Next Story