Samagra Shiksha Employees' Indefinite Strike Enters 28th Day with Unique Protests.

Just In
On January 6, 2025, Samagra Shiksha employees continued their indefinite strike for the 28th day, demanding regularization of services and implementation of pay scales as promised by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
As part of the day’s activities, the employees organized a "Dhoom Dhaam" program at Smruthi Vanam. The event included singing, cultural performances, and a unique Kabaddi match. Two teams—named "Regular Team" and "Pay Scale Team"—competed, with the Regular Team emerging victorious. The employees used this activity to symbolically highlight their demand for regularization.
Large Participation from All Wings
Employees from all wings of Samagra Shiksha in Jogulamba Gadwal district actively participated in the strike. Special officers from KGBV schools, including Gattu, Gadwal, KT Doddi, Dharoor, Ieeja, Maldakal, Vaddepalli, Rajoli, Undavelli, Alampur, Manopadu, and Itikyala, were present. Key participants included:
Gattu KGBV Special Officer: Gunti Gopilatha
Gadwal KGBV Special Officer: Sridevi
KT Doddi Special Officer: Padmavathi
Other Special Officers: Gomathi (Dharoor), Chennabassamma (Ieeja), Vijayalakshmi (Maldakal), Padma (Vaddepalli), Chandrakala (Rajoli), Parimala (Undavelli), Krishnaveni (Alampur), Anuradha (Manopadu), and Asia Begum (Itikyala).
Leaders and Employees Join Hands
Leaders from various wings also supported the strike, including:
DPO Wing President: B. Ramanjaneyaulu
MIS Wing President: Sridhar
CCO Wing President: Altaf
CRP Wing President: MA Samee
IERP Wing President: Murali
PTI Wing President: Rajender
The strike saw participation from JAC district president Hushanappa, JAC general secretary Gopal, and KGBV women's president SP Pranitha, along with many teaching and non-teaching staff members.
Primary Demands:
1. Immediate regularization of all Samagra Shiksha employees as promised by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
2. Implementation of pay scales until the regularization is completed.
The striking employees vowed to continue their protest until their demands are met and called for urgent action from the state government.