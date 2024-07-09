SCB-GHMC merger is fraught with pitfalls, says Cantt board member

Member J Ramakrishna opposes SCB merger with GHMC due to MoD concerns

SCB neglected by State govt, pushing merger proposal

Alleges State govt favouring merger for SCB’s land bank

Security concerns arise with urbanisation and high-rise constructions

SCB residents fear traffic congestion and commercialisation of open plots

Merger supporters cite benefits like lower stamp duty and increased FSI

Hyderabad: The nominated member of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), J Ramakrishna, raised objections to the merger of the civilian areas of Secunderabad Cantonment with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). He stated that the Ministry of Defence's (MoD) approval of the merger could result in several disadvantages and claimed that many local residents oppose the merger.

Speaking to the media, J Ramakrishna stated, “Secunderabad Cantonment has a rich history and is known for its huge lung spaces in Hyderabad. The merger proposal has been raised due to the State government's failure, as they have completely neglected the cantonment in all aspects. Additionally, the State government is in favour of the merger mainly because of the land bank within SCB limits. Another reason is the negative campaign against the SCB, spearheaded by individuals residing in B-3 bungalows, which holds no merit. The road closure issue may also be a reason for the push towards the merger.”

Stressing the disadvantages, the nominated member stated, “Once the civilian areas are merged with GHMC, Cantonment residents will face heavy urbanisation, leading to traffic congestion.

Additionally, once high-rise buildings are constructed, security concerns will become a major issue. For construction near army establishments, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) will be required. The Cantonment currently has many open plots, and if these are commercialised, the area will soon turn into a concrete jungle. Furthermore, 80 per cent of the cantonment's residents are against the merger with GHMC. Instead of pursuing the merger, the State government should repay the pending funds, which amount to around Rs 40 crore.”

“Locals will benefit from the merger through improved town planning, as property registration stamp duty in SCB is currently 11 per cent, significantly higher than GHMC's 7.5 per cent. Another benefit is the increased floor space index (FSI),” he added.

Denying the statement made by the J Ramakrishna that 80 per cent of locals are against the merger, a few residents of the cantonment stated, “Merger is the only solution for proper development. No civil work can proceed without the permission of the Central government. British-era development and rules are still being followed. SCB is the largest of all 62 cantonments in India, yet we lack basic civic facilities, whereas GHMC is far better in every aspect.”