SCR extends train services to handle festive, summer rush

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during festival and summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) has extended to run a few special trains.

Train no-07445 (Kakinada Town - Lingampalli) will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with an extension from April 2 to June 30. Train no-07446 (Lingampalli - Kakinada Town) will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, with an extension from April 6 to June 29. Train no-07482 (Vikarabad - Tirupati) will ply on Mondays, with an extension from April 7 to June 30.