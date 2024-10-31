Secunderabad rly station sees surge in passenger traffic

Hyderabad: Secunderabad railway station has been witnessing a surge in passenger traffic as travellers gear up to celebrate Diwali and Chhath puja with their families. In response to the high demand, the South Central Railway (SCR) has made elaborate arrangements to ensure systemic management.

According to SCR, the zone is operating 850 special train services between various destinations as compared to 620 special trains during the same period in the previous financial year. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the ticket-checking staff have been strengthened at all major stations, including Secunderabad and Hyderabad railway stations.

At Secunderabad Railway station, 60 RPF personnel and 20 ticket-checking staff have been deployed in shifts and are working round the clock to guide the passengers. Special emphasis is being given to crowd management at general coaches by making arrangements to follow queue lines and ensuring smooth boarding of passengers. Balaji Kiran, senior DCM, stated that additional booking counters have been set up and new waiting halls have been opened to facilitate the large number of passengers coming to the station. Additionally, temporary shelters have been built in the circulating area of Secunderabad station to accommodate the large influx of passengers.

SCR appealed to the passengers that in case they notice fire crackers or any other suspicious or dangerous material that is explosive or inflammable in trains or at stations, they may immediately inform the nearest railway staff or call the security helpline 139 so as to enable railways to initiate necessary action.