Seer urges Centre to declare cow as national mother

Hyderabad: As a part of declaring cow as ‘Mother of the Nation’, the 35-day ‘Gau Dhwaj Establishment Bharat Yatra’ reached Hyderabad on Wednesday. The yatra, led by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand, began in Ayodhya on September 22 and will continue until October 26, touching all State capitals.

After arriving here, Shankaracharya raised the cow flag (Gau Dhwaj). Addressing the yatris, he said, “I am on a journey to completely remove the blemish of cow slaughter from Indian soil and declare cow as national mother.”

This historic journey achieved great success recently when Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde declared indigenous (Rama) cow as State mother and placed the Cabinet's proposal copy at Shankaracharya’s feet.

Addressing the devotees, Shankaracharya said the movement, led by Gopalmani, who seeks the grace of Ganga and cow, is sacred. We are involved in this campaign to strengthen the movement.

He said, “Those who see cows only for milk and those who seek meat are unaware of their true importance. In the Gita, Lord Krishna says he along with yajna (sacrifice) was manifested; both are created for each other.”

‘In India we feel satisfied by feeding others. We prepare food for our deities, guests, and children, which is called yajna. Yajna, performed through mantra and oblation, pleases gods. Brahmins and cows help in completing yajna. Without cows, all worship and rituals are in vain. Serving cows is equivalent to serving 33 crore deities. We offer the day’s first bread to cow, which represents the deities’.

Said Shankaracharya “If you want to attain God, serve cow. The lord himself has said, ‘Gavaam Madhye Vasaamyaham’ (I always reside among cows). ‘Maateeti Mata'—the one who absorbs everything within herself is mother. Cow encompasses everything. In Lalita Sahasranamam, the goddess is addressed as ‘Gomata.’ Cow fulfils all desires and is the wish-fulfilling goddess. As Sanatanis, we serve cows not just for milk but also to receive blessings.”

The programme was organised by C L Rajam, chairman, Intercontinental Group.