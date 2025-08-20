Severe flooding hits AP, Telangana amid continuous rains, irrigation projects overflows

Andhra Pradesh is experiencing significant disruptions due to relentless torrential rains, leading to widespread flooding across the state. Roads are submerged, low-lying ponds are overflowing, and many residential areas are facing severe waterlogging, causing substantial difficulties for the local population.

In response to the crisis, authorities have initiated relief efforts, particularly for residents in flood-prone locations. People are being evacuated from affected areas and relocated to rehabilitation centres. Local leaders urge residents to remain vigilant and only venture outdoors when absolutely necessary.

The AP Disaster Management Agency's Managing Director, Prakhar Jain, reported a sharp rise in flood levels in the Krishna and Godavari rivers. He highlighted the ongoing substantial flood flow at Prakasam Barrage, prompting the issuance of a first danger warning for the area. Currently, the Godavari River's inflow and outflow stand at 4.92 lakh cusecs, with water levels at Bhadrachalam recorded at 42.2 feet. The Cotton Barrage in Dhavaleswaram is witnessing similar conditions, with flows reaching 7.38 lakh cusecs.

In preparation for further developments, district administrations have been alerted, and the government has allocated Rs 16 crore for immediate relief efforts. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are actively engaged in rescue operations. MD Prakhar Jain has advised residents, particularly those in Lanka villages, to stay cautious and refrain from attempting to cross streams and canals.