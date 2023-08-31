Shah and Kharge are like tourists, says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Harish Rao accused Union Minister Amit Shah and Congress Chief Mallikarjuna Kharge of being tourists. He said that those who criticize KCR should look at the situation of the state and speak. He said that there are some parties that give slogans and BRS is the party that makes slogans come true.

MMRPS state leader Yatakula Bhaskar joined BRS on Thursday. Minister Harish Rao invited him with a pink scarf in a function held at Telangana Bhavan. Harish said on this occasion.. "Kharge and Amit Shah came and went like tourists.

Amit Shah left after reading the script given by BJP local leaders. "In Amit Shah's home state of Gujarat, there is no electricity even during the day. They cannot correct the blind rule there, but dramas are being made here," he said.

Congress and BJP are giving fake and bogus promises. People do not believe fake declarations. He said that Kharge's home state, Karnataka, was given unaccustomed promises and squatted down. He said that Congress got a chance because of opposition to BJP there.